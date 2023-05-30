Marvin Hubert Mullenberg, 81, of Mauston, WI, passed away on Friday, May 26th, after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer. Marvin was born on March 12, 1942, to Magdalene and Mathias Mullenberg on St. Mary’s Ridge.

Marv grew up on the Ridge where he attended St. Mary’s grade school and Cashton High School. He met the love of his life and soulmate Janette (Schaitel) Mullenberg. They were married on April 20, 1963, and they just celebrated 60 wonderful years of marriage. They started their life together raising their family in Sparta, WI where Marv worked for United Auto Supply.

Hard work ethic and his determination to provide for his family were his priority. In 1972, United Auto Supply asked Marv to open a new store in Mauston, WI where they built the rest of their lives.

Marv was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. His family meant everything to him. He made sure to attend all of his children’s and grandchildren’s events throughout their lives. Marv enjoyed creating family memories on Castle Rock Lake; his daily gatherings at United, whether is was his morning coffee or evening socials; and his devotion to volunteering at St. Patrick’s Parish, especially the Hunter’s Night Out program. His hobbies included woodworking and maintaining what could be argued as the best lawn in Mauston.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janette (Schaitel) Mullenberg; his children, Kim (Jim) Reynebeau of Green Bay, WI; Randy (Dawn Hess) Mullenberg of New Lisbon, WI; Suzie (Kevin) Hoag of Oakdale, WI; and Mike (Sarah) Mullenberg of Mauston, WI; his grandchildren Kylie, Nick, Ben, Justin, Micaela, Grace, Nicole, Mason, Steven, Kassie, Karter, Karson, Anna, and Bella; and six great-grandchildren; his brothers, Ken, Dick, and Phil and his sister’s Pat Spaeth, Darlene Olsen, and Julie Meyer, along several nieces and nephews.

Marv is predeceased in death by his parents and two brothers, Norm and Myron.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday May 31st from 9:30-11:45 a.m. at St. Patrick’s School Gymnasium, Mauston, WI. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation starting at 12:00 p.m. A luncheon will follow in Reardon Hall with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery on the ridge concluding the day at 3:30p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Patrick’s Parish Hunter’s Night Out program would be appreciated.

The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting with the services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.