David C. Olsen, age 67, of Necedah, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 at the UW Hospital in Madison.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Burial with full military honors will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Friday. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com