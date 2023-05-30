Nancy Lee Waterman Hotek, of Hillsboro, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the Weber Haus in Wonewoc, Wisconsin.

She was born on February 8, 1942 in Hillsboro to Harvey Lee and Ethel (Frye) Waterman. At an early age the family moved to Detroit, Michigan where she graduated high school and took courses in the medical field.

Upon returning to Wisconsin, she settled in Elroy and worked for Dr. Mike Bashirian and Dr. Tom Boston as a medical secretary and office manager.

She married Paul Hotek on November 18, 1971. They later divorced.

She volunteered as an aide at the elementary school when her sons were young. She also operated a ceramics shop in downtown Hillsboro with Becky Rohn. And she spent 21 years working at Kwik Trip in Hillsboro where she met countless people and enjoyed many conversations and made many friendships. She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Hillsboro for over 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her former husband Paul and her parents. Survivors include her family and many close friends. Sons: Thomas of Hillsboro and Matthew of Baraboo. A brother Bill (Rita) Waterman of Elroy, sister Deb (Bob) Antone of New Lisbon, many nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.

A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro. And again, on Monday, June 5, 2023 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a Funeral Service to be held at 11:00 am, with Thomas Hotek officiating, at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will follow in Hillsboro’s Mt. Vernon Cemetery.

Special thanks to the staff of Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and the Weber Haus of Wonewoc for the excellent care she received.