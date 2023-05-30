Betty Ann (nee Luke) Phillips Collett age 81 passed peacefully with family by her side at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston.

Betty was born on June 26, 1941 to William and Clara (Barr) Luke as a twin. Her twin died at birth. Betty married Noble Phillips Jr. on December 26, 1958 and to this union seven children were born. They were later divorced and Betty married Frank Collett in December 1984. They spent many years together camping with friends and enjoying life. After Frank passed, Betty spent her with time with family and friends having cookouts, playing cards, telling jokes, putting puzzles together, playing dice and many other games.

Betty is survived by her children Daniel Sr. (Bonita) Phillips, Janet (Patrick) Coggins, Mary Phillips, all of Mauston and Kathy Phillips of Reedsburg. Two brothers Kenneth (Doris) Luke and Jerry Luke and one sister Rosemary Osborne of Mauston. Nineteen grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, step children, many nieces and nephews,and her best friends Patti Thomas and Germaine.

She was preceded in death by her ex-husband Noble and her husband Frank, her parents, three children Roger Phillips, Tammy Knipfel, Steven Phillips, sisters Delores (Paul) Parce, Helen Pray, Bertha Clark, Linda Phillips, two brothers William and Ervin Luke.

Funeral services for Betty will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, June 2nd at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston. Visitation will be from 11; 00 a.m. until the time of service.

Luncheon will be served following the service at the Bass Hollow Park, Hwy. K, Mauston.

