Teddy Mattox, age 86, of Big Flats, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at home.

Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 16, 2024 at the Hancock Cemetery in Hancock, Wisconsin. Pastor Milt Duntley will officiate.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting, visit www.roseberrys.com for complete obituary and online condolences.