Construction continues as Mile Bluff Medical Center turns the former Mauston Shopko building into a new home for rural healthcare excellence. As the remodeling project takes shape, individuals and businesses continue to pledge support.

Recently, Royal Bank made a $10,000 commitment to Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation’s For You. With You. capital fundraising campaign in support of this two-phased expansion project.

“As a community bank, we feel it’s vital to give back and invest in the areas we serve,” said Becky Jensen, Senior Vice President at Royal Bank. “Supporting access to rural healthcare across our region is a critical investment to keeping our communities strong for years to come, and we’re glad to be a part of it.”

“At Mile Bluff, we are very appreciative of Royal Bank’s donation,” said Katie Nuttall, foundation director. “Their desire to promote the welfare of others through giving, is truly philanthropy at work. By supporting a strong local healthcare system, our community members will continue to have access to the care they need now and into the future.”

Currently referred to as the Gateway Building, the former Shopko will be the new home to Mile Bluff’s urgent care, retail pharmacy, and dialysis services. Also included in the expansion project, is the remodeling of Mile Bluff’s Emergency Department. These new spaces will improve efficiency, privacy, safety and the overall experience for both patients and staff members.

Including the purchase of the building, the estimated cost to remodel Gateway and the Emergency Department is $17 million. To help offset costs, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation has launched a fundraising campaign – For You. With You – with the goal of raising $5 million to support this project.

“It’s so inspiring to see the community rally around this important project, which is what makes living in an area like ours so special,” said Beth Shaw, Branch Manager at the bank’s Mauston location. “We’re committed to supporting our neighbors and being a community partner in any way we can.”

Just as the community has been able to count on Mile Bluff, now the medical center is looking for help in making these crucial facility updates possible. If you are grateful for the care you have received at Mile Bluff or want to ensure healthcare services continue to be available locally, please consider supporting Mile Bluff’s efforts to strengthen healthcare in Juneau County.

If you would like to learn more about the fundraising campaign or would like to make a gift, please call the foundation at 608-847-2735 or visit www.milebluff.com/ForYouWithYou.