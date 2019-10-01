Dolores M. Ambrose, 90, of Mauston, WI, passed away February 7, 2024, at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon, WI.

She was born December 28, 1933 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Melvin and Helen Shiffer. Dolores married the love of her life, Richard S. Ambrose, August 15, 1952. Together they raised their family of three children, Michael, Susan and Teresa. The family moved to Mauston from Chicago in the summer of 1969.

Dolores is survived by her three children, Michael (Kelly) Ambrose of El Paso, TX, Susan (Scott) Barrett of Green Bay, WI and Teresa (Bruce) Pusel of Mauston; granddaughters, Samantha Mohrbacher, Jessica Sebastian, Joscelyne Royster, Alison Barrett, Justine Ambrose and Jade Ambrose; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Gerry Shiffer Nielsen; brother, Melvin Jr. (Kathy) Shiffer; brother-in-law, Alan (Karen) Ambrose; sister-in-law, Diane Ambrose; many nephews and nieces; and close family friends, Jeremy and April Lee and sons.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents; father- and mother-in-law, Alexander and Emily Ambrose; and brothers-in-law, Dennis Ambrose, Kenneth Ambrose and Rich Nielsen.

Per Dolores’s wishes no services will be held. She was a woman who loved her life and was grateful for the people in it so please celebrate her life and do not grieve her passing. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to an animal shelter of your choice or to the Alzheimer’s Association in her name.

The family sends heartfelt thanks to Cris Custer APNP, Dr. Logan, the doctors and

nurses at Mile Bluff Medical Center and the entire staff at Crest View Nursing Home for their compassionate care.

