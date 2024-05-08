Kemnitz, Marlyn Donald Age 74 of Tomah
Marlyn Donald Kemnitz, age 74, of Tomah, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at Tomah Health, after a courageous fight to the very end with cancer.
Family and friends are invited for a visitation on Saturday, May 11, 2024, from 10:30 until 1:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. A private funeral service will follow the visitation. Marlyn’s burial will be held at a later date in the Arthur Cemetery near Platteville, WI. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Comments are closed.