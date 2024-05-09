On Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 5:35 pm, the Juneau County Communications Center received a report of a camper on fire, and a possible explosion, at N10311 16th Avenue, Necedah Township. Responding deputies discovered two campers were completely engulfed. The Necedah Fire Department and WI DNR were paged to respond to the fire. The Adams Fire Department was mutual aided to assist. While investigating the cause of the fire, Chad Norton , 38, a resident of the address, was suspected of intentionally setting the fire. At 9:39 pm, the Juneau County Sheriff’s

Office Drone Team located Norton at a property south of where the fire was located. Deputies and officers responded to the location and took Norton into custody. Norton was medically cleared and transported to the Juneau County Jail. As a result of the subsequent investigation, Norton was charged with Felony Arson of Property Other Than Building, Repeater, and Misdemeanor Resisting/Obstructing an Officer, Repeater.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Norton was given a $5,000 cash bond. He has an initial appearance scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 9:00 am.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New Lisbon Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Necedah Fire Department, Wisconsin DNR, Adams Fire Department and Mauston Area Ambulance.