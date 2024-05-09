Mile Bluff Medical Center partners with Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin to host multiple blood drives throughout the year. In April, the two-day drive was a great success, exceeding Versiti’s goal of collecting 56 blood products. Mile Bluff employees and community members came together to donate over 148 life-saving gifts.

These events are not only about collecting blood, but also about taking responsibility to ensure adequate resources are available to the community. This vital supply helps to support and save many lives, including those of patients with blood disorders who rely on frequent transfusions as part of their treatment.

Please consider giving blood for the well-being of your neighbors and loved ones.

The next opportunity to donate at Mile Bluff will be June 26 and 27. To reserve your spot, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit donate.wisconsin.versiti.org and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.

For more events happening at Mile Bluff, check out the upcoming events page at milebluff.com.