The Bangor Cardinals downed Wonewoc-Center 7-2 in softball action Wednesday evening. Bangor jumped out in front in the first inning thanks to an RBI single by Abby Langehr. Wonewoc-Center tied it on a sac bunt by Brooklyn Bolton in the 2nd inning but after that it was all Bangor. Jade Robinson hit a 2 run homerun in the 3rd inning to give Bangor a lead they would never relinquish. Abby Langehr finished 4×5 with a pair of RBIs at the plate and also picked up the win in the circle for the Cardinals. Kelsey Justman went 2×3 with a triple for the Wolves. Wonewoc-Center drops to 6-6 in the conference and 8-7 overall. Bangor improves to 6-4 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.