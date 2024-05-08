With the election of Darryl Teske as Mayor of Mauston, the 2nd Aldermanic District position on the Common Council is currently vacant. The City of Mauston is actively recruiting for a resident of the 2nd District to serve as the voice of their friends and neighbors.

“We are looking for a dedicated individual who is willing to serve, has a passion for local initiatives, and will bring ideas and solutions to the table,” Teske said.

The position would be appointed by the Council, and complete the term ending in April of 2026. Responsibilities include, attending evening meetings on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month, serving on committees, budgeting, and strategic planning for the City of Mauston.

For more information you can contact Mayor Darryl Teske at mayor@mauston.com or 608-847-6676 ext. 9