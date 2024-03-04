Beverly Jean Freymuth, age 88, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, February 25, 2024 at Rosebrooke Senior Living in Adams, Wisconsin.

Private family services are planned for at later date.

Beverly Maybee, born on February 16, 1936, in Wausau, Wisconsin, to Franklyn B. and Mayme (Stubbe) Maybee, hailed from a close-knit family rooted in the area. In the 1940s, her family relocated to Racine, Wisconsin, where Beverly spent her formative years attending Wahington Jr High and later graduating from Horlick High School in 1954. Fond memories shared by her friend Joan paint a vibrant picture of their youth, filled with poodle skirts, cherry cokes at Dutch Maid, swims at the quarry, and laughter echoing through Zoo Park’s ice-skating rink. It was amidst these cherished moments that Beverly crossed paths with Bob, her soulmate, and together they established their home in Raymond, WI, raising two beloved sons, Rick and Gary. Their shared passions included camping, nurturing animals, and exploring the world whenever opportunity arose.

Beverly embarked on her professional journey at Oster, later transitioning to a role in the payroll department at J.I. Case Co. In an era where women were mandated to wear dresses and ascending the corporate hierarchy posed formidable challenges, Beverly’s determination shone through. Through steadfast perseverance, she ascended to the managerial helm of her department, culminating in a fulfilling 30-year tenure before retiring from J.I. Case Co. Beverly’s life is a testament to resilience, love, and the fulfillment found in both family and career.

Bev discovered immense delight in the company of her beloved Westies: Little Bit, Sweetie Pie, and Sugar. A passionate reader, she delved into numerous crafts and hobbies during her leisure moments. From floral arranging and candle making to tole painting, ceramics, antique collecting, and summertime gardening, she found solace and fulfillment in creative pursuits. Together with Bob, they cherished their grandchildren dearly, sharing cherished moments like Easter Egg Hunts, tranquil camping trips along the Wisconsin River, and magical Christmases filled with love and joy. Bev will be truly missed by all who loved her.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Franklyn B. and Mayme; and husband, Robert.

Bev is survived by her children: Rick (Patti) of Mequon, WI; and Gary of Franksville, WI; grandchildren: Chris (Lisa), Jason (Jennifer), Brian, Jessica (Jerry), Michelle (Terrell), Justina, Jolene, Jodi (Troy), Eric ( Sarah), and Amy; great grandchildren: Catie, Emily, Dawson, Cooper, Stella, Cole, Rosie, Jayden, James, Terrell, Desiree, Gracie, Katlyn, Haley, Tom Jr., Austin, Kendra, Ty, and Taylor; and great-great grandchildren: Amari, Loki, and Thor.

