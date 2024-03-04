Carole Marcia (Weihe) Janssen passed away at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin on March 2, 2024 from natural causes at age 88. She was born in Oak Park, Illinois on July 9, 1935, the firstborn child of Dr. Arthur R. and Marcia O. Weihe.

Carole’s early years were spent in Oak Park but her family moved several times during World War II, following her father’s training assignments as a surgeon in the U. S. Army Air Corps. The family returned to Oak Park once her father was sent overseas. She graduated from Oak Park High School where she was on the swim team among other activities. After high school, she spent some time in nurses’ training.

Carole met her lifelong love, Martin, at the Washburn County Fair in Spooner one summer while still in high school. Her family had a cabin on Long Lake and Martin lived in Spooner. They had a long distance relationship for a time, eventually getting married and living in Madison while Martin finished his medical training. The two of them were married for sixty-seven years.

Carole and Martin moved to Adams in 1960 so Martin could join Dr. Weihe in practicing medicine in Adams County. She raised her family of four boys, then began working in a retail women’s clothing store in Adams. Carole eventually purchased the store and named it Carole’s Fashion Delights which she operated until August, 2023. Carole loved being part of the community through her business, interacting with customers and suppliers, and supporting her business colleagues in the area.

Education was important to Carole and she lived that out by providing more than thirty years of service to the Adams-Friendship Area School District as a member of the Board of Education. Many of those years included serving as President of the Board. Martin and Carole supported the scholarships of many underfunded or first generation college students.

Carole and Martin loved traveling, gardening and participating in arts experiences, including many years of involvement with the Sand County Players. Sometimes on stage, sometimes supporting the group behind the scenes, she often had her store be the location to purchase show tickets. Carole supported other arts activities in the area including the school’s Fine Arts Center.

Carole was preceded in death by her parents and nephews Michael Polivka and Daniel Polivka. She is survived by her husband Martin; son James, of Adams; son David (Kristin) of Oshkosh; son William (Cheri) of Mount Horeb; and son Christopher (Cheri) of Sun Prairie. She is further survived by two sisters – Susan Polivka of Adams, and Cathy (Gary Don) Cullison of Gulfport, Mississippi; four nieces – Cathy Polivka, Debbie Polivka, Beth (David) Witt and Marcia (Jason) McAdams; her grandchildren – Amber Janssen, Greg (Lindsey) Janssen, Elise (Brendan) Strycharske, Geoff (Cleopatra) Janssen, Lance (Andrea) Janssen, Michael (Silvie) Janssen, and Jenna Janssen; and great-grandchildren Micah, William, Lenna, Louisa, Margaux and Jacob.

A memorial service for Carole will be held on Saturday, March 16 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship at noon. There will be a visitation prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to noon. The family would request that, instead of sending flowers, memorial donations be directed to: the Adams-Friendship Area School District Scholarship Fund, the school’s Fine Arts Center through the Adams-Friendship Area Educational Foundation, the Moundview Memorial Healthcare Foundation or the Sand County Players.