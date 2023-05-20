Robert A. Frantal

February 7, 1943 – May 20, 2023

Robert (Bob) A. Frantal, 80, passed away peacefully at Hess Memorial Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

Bob was born February 7, 1943 to Anthony and Betty (Vicik) Frantal in Chicago, Il. The oldest of four children.

He met Mary Bradshaw in 1977, after being set up on a blind date by his sister-in-law. They united in marriage March 25, 1978 at Como Community Church in Lake Geneva, WI. Together they raised six children.

Bob worked hard as a sheet metal worker for Walter Dale Heating and Air Conditioning in Lake Geneva, he spent 43 years perfecting his craft. He was even commissioned to create a large metal spoon for Kopp’s frozen custard of Glendale.

He enjoyed tinkering and creating using all types of medium. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time with his family, and was always willing to help anyone.

Bob is survived by his wife, Mary, children Kelly (John) Key, VA, Erin (Mike) Downey, IL, Tony (Susie) Frantal, WI, Dawn Bradshaw, WI, Carrie (Rick) Peterson, MN, and Rob (Robbie) Frantal, CA, grandchildren Cory, Tyler, & Bryce Webb, Shelby Key, Grace & Mac Downey, Brady & Ben Frantal, Nathan (Kayla), Matthew (Olivia), Taylor & Avery Peterson, Luke, Mark & Lily Frantal, great grandchildren Ari & Bradlee.

He is further survived by his siblings Rich (Cheri) Frantal, New Lisbon, Rita (Jack) Jasinski, Necedah, Jean (Gary) Pflueger, CA and many nieces & nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 26, 2023 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mauston where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will be at the Mauston Cemetery.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com