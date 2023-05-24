Monroe County K-9 Handler Resigns
The Sheriff’s Office is releasing further information related to the death of K-9 Kolt. Kolt’s handler, Detective Alex Maas, who placed on administrative leave during the investigations, has resigned from his position at the Sheriff’s Office.
An investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s with consultation from the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office is still on-going. The findings from that investigation will be released when the investigation is complete.
