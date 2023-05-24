The New Lisbon Track and Field teams competed at the WIAA Reginal Track Meet at Kickapoo High School. The girls team finished in 10th place and the boys finished in 3rd.

We had two Regional Champions with Carson Welter winning the 100 meter dash and Jameson Barker winning the 300 meter hurdles. Carson also secured a sectional berth in the 200 meter dash with a second place finish and Jameson also qualified in the 110 hurdles finishing 4th.

Others placing in the top four and earning their spot to complete at the WIAA Sectional Meet in Lancaster on Thursday were:

Nikita Shankle finishing second in high jump

Keagan Shankle finishing 4th in triple jump

And Dalton Stanchfield finishing 4th in long jump

New Lisbon also had two relay teams earning trips to sectionals.

The 4 x 100 relay team of Keagan Shankle, Carson Welter, Jake Cox and Nikita Shankle finished 3rd and the 4 x 200 team of Jake Cox, Braden Miller, Jameson Barker, and Brandon Voss finished 4th.

Those competing at Sectional Thursday will have the opportunity to earn a trip to the WIAA State Track and Field meet in La Crosse by finishing in the top 4 at Sectionals.