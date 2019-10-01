Ray Edward Foster, age 89, peacefully passed away Friday February 2, 2024 surrounded by his daughters. Ray embraced his life with no regrets. He was a role model and inspiration to all who knew him and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Ray was born on November 24, 1934 in Decatur, Illinois to John and Lucille (Schoby) Foster. He later moved to South Milwaukee, WI where he met and married his wife Marie Rossignol in 1957. They were both employed by Bucyrus-Erie in South Milwaukee. Together they had 4 children before moving to Adams, Wisconsin in 1968 and started their own septic and well business, Foster Enterprises. Ray also worked for Badger Ordnance while their business was first getting started. After 40 years they semi-retired and turned the septic and well business over to their son. Ray loved hunting, fishing and watching the birds and other wildlife in his backyard.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents John and Lucille, wife Marie Foster, son David “Scott” Foster, mother and father in-law Max & Cora Rossignol, sister Alice Mueller, brother and sister-in-law Richard and Donna Foster, brother Jon Foster and brother-in-law Gary Mayo.

He is survived by his daughters: Debra (Lester) Ecke of Plant City, FL; DeeAnn (Steve) Doyle of Riverton, WY; and DaLene (John) Marlowe of Adams, WI; daughter-in-law, JoEllen Foster of Rochester Hills, MI; grandchildren: Amelia Foster of Appleton, WI; Annette (Lee) Gray of Taylorsville, NC; Justin Ecke of Plant City, FL; Andrea Foster of Grand Marsh, WI; Devin (Amanda Propp) Marlowe of Adams, WI; James Ecke of Adams, WI; Kalen Marlowe of Neenah, WI; Zachary (Jenna) Foster of WI Rapids, WI; Sarah Doyle of Riverton, WY and Morgan (Joshua Duclo) Doyle of Riverton, WY; great-grandchildren: Bailey, Garrett, Katie, Adam, Emily, Abby, Ben, Johnny, Murphy and Anna; sister, Sally Mayo of St. Augustine, FL; brothers-in-law: John (Marie) Rossignol of Issaquah, WA and Gene (Janet) Rossignol of Seattle, WA; and sister-in-law, Irene (Tom) Giessinger of Winner, SD.

Per his request, there will be no services. A family Celebration of Life for both Ray and Marie will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

The family wishes to thank The Waterford at Wisconsin Rapids and Heartland Hospice for their kind and compassionate care during dad’s final days.

