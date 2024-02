The New Lisbon Rockets Girls Basketball cruised past Port Edwards 72-26 Monday night. New Lisbon led wire to wire in the victory getting a game high 17points from Junior Abby Steele. Sr. Klarissa Earhart added 14points while Freshman Olivia Bunker chipped in with 11points. New Lisbon improves to 5-16 on the season and will host Royall Thursday night, a game that can be heard on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com.