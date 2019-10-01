Emma L (Schultz) Kellaher, age 102, departed this life and was called to God in heaven on

February 1, 2024 at Crest View Nursing and Rehabilitation center where she had resided since

December 2013.

She was born April 6, 1921 to Charles and Louise (Pfaff) Schultz on the home farm in the

township of Seven Mile Creek outside of Mauston. She was the youngest of 12 children, having

six sisters and five brothers. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in

Mauston, being baptized there on October 2, 1921 and confirmed on December 8, 1935. Her

faith in God was first and foremost in her life. There was nothing she could not endure with

God’s guidance.

As a child she attended Valley View Country School. She graduated from Mauston High School

on May 31, 1939. Following graduation, she attended Madison Business College in Madison,

WI, graduating in 1942. After graduation, she worked for the government as a supply clerk for

the Department of the Air Force in Alaska. When no work was available, the workforce was

reduced, and she was released from service in Alaska on November 13, 1946. Upon her release,

she returned to Wisconsin and was employed by the Wisconsin National Guard at Volk Field in

Camp Douglas, WI. She retired on June 30, 1979 after more than 32 years of service. She

enjoyed traveling, playing cards (especially bridge), riding horse, bicycle, and snowmobile,

squirrel hunting, ice skating, and golfing.

She married the absolute love of her life, Francis (Skeetz) Kellaher in Tacoma, Washington on

July 7, 1979. The next 5 years were no doubt the happiest of her life. Together, she and Skeetz

traveled the United States having many great adventures. When at home, they enjoyed fishing,

hunting, playing cards and games, doing puzzles, and watching the birds and deer in their back

yard. Sadly, Skeetz passed away much too soon on October 28, 1984.

Emma was a quiet, humble woman who enjoyed being by herself after she lost her beloved

husband. She enjoyed reading, playing the piano, and walks in the woods where she talked to

God and her dogs. She had no children of her own so she adored her nieces and nephews and

they in turn loved and cherished her. She was always eager to teach them the ways of life and

made so many wonderful memories with them all. She continued this love with her great and

great-great nieces and nephews and grandsons. Her favorite game was scrabble and you could

not visit her without playing a game. Most likely she would win even when she was well into

her 90’s.

She is joined in heaven with her parents, Charles and Louise Schultz, her husband Francis, her

brothers Louis Schultz, Martin Schultz, Elmer Schultz, Ed Schultz, and George Schultz, her

sisters, Elsie Ritchart, Ella Derr, Louise Rahn, Esther Siirila, Hilda Lucht, and Laura Rapp, her

brothers-in-law Clayton Ritchart, Douglas Derr, John Rahn, Raymond Siirila, Erwin Lucht,

Ephrain Rapp, her sisters-in-law Esther Schultz Lucht, Caroline Schultz, and Helen Schultz,

several nieces and nephews, and her step-daughter Debbie Douglas.

She is survived by her step-daughters Susan (Joe) Perz of Camp Douglas, WI and Francy (Kelly)

Thompson of Lincoln, AL, her grandsons Joe Perz (Bill Costa) of Orlando, FL, Jeff (Kathy) Perz

of Green Bay, WI, Eric (Amanda) Douglas of Jack, AL, Ryan (Tina) Douglas of Samson, AL and

her great grandsons Jonathan Douglas, Brent Douglas and Maxwell Perz, and many nieces and

nephew and extended family.

Funeral services will be held at St. Pauls Lutheran Church (517 Grayside Ave) in Mauston on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 11:00am with Pastor Philip Waldschmidt presiding. Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Saturday at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will take place in the Mauston City Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to the Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter would be appreciated. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com. The family thanks the staff at Crest View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate care.