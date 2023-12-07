Charles William Fee Sr. age 64, of Adams, Wisconsin was called home on December 2nd 2023 Charles William Fee Sr following a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. on Friday December 8th 2023 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 12 Noon until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mt. Repose Cemetery.

Charles was born on August 18th 1959 to Caroline Johnson Thunderchief. As a baby Charles was adopted by Russell and Violet Fee. Charles grew up in the lake view area in Chicago Illinois, where he made many life long friends who became his brothers. Charles was a free spirited man which is what led him to become a truck driver traveling the United States. Charles had many hobbies like staying up late working in the garage on vehicles and fishing, but his most favorite thing to do was sit at the golden nugget restaurant. That’s where he would eventually meet his loving wife Rita Szalai. Charles would become a father to Rita’s 3 young children Candice, Tabitha, and Jonathan. In 1992 Charles would become a proud father to Krystal and in 1994 Charles Willam Fee Jr. Charles enjoyed taking his family over the road until he retired in 2009. Charles and Rita decided to pack up and move to the small town of Adams Wisconsin. After Charles lost his wife in 2013 he would focus on help raising his grandchildren and become the best “papa” he could be!

Charles was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Violet Fee, wife Rita, grandchildren; Nalia Journee Barton, Victor Villegas Jr and many of his friends and family.

Charles is survived by

Daughter: Krystal (Ryan) Barton of Adams WI

Son: Charles Jr. (Miranda) Fee of Adams WI

Daughter: Candice (Efren) Ocampo of Chicago Ill

Daughter: Tabitha Villegas of Adams WI

Son: Jonathan Szalai of Chicago Ill

15 grandchildren along with many family and friends.

To order flowers, please visit Anchor Floral 608-339-6447.