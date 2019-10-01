The Tomah Health Community Foundation is helping put healthy food in reach of struggling families in Monroe County.

Foundation officials recently donated twenty-five hundred dollars to the Second Harvest Foodbank’s FoodShare program, which Second Harvest media and public relations manager Kris Tazelaar (Taz-ah-larr) says is making a difference for Monroe County residents.

Formerly known as food stamps, eligible residents can apply for a debit card loaded with Food Share benefits that can be used at most grocery stores.

Since last year, Second Harvest assisted with thirty-eight Food Share applications in Monroe County, which accounted for more than nineteen thousand meals for food insecure county residents.

It’s the tenth year the Foundation has supported the program.

Residents can learn if they are eligible for the program by visiting Get A Quest Card-dot-org or by calling the FoodShare Help Line at 1-8-7-7-3-6-6-3-6-3-5.