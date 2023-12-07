Rosemary Bergeon Olkowski Lehnen, age 96, of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon, WI. She was born January 29, 1927 to Arthur and Florence (Hoffman) Bergeon, Rhinelander, WI.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday December 16th, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, with Father Jeyaseelan Yobu officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s cemetery, Mauston, Wisconsin. Visitation will be at the church on December 16th from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

Rosemary was married to Raymond J. Olkowski on Oct 5th 1946, and in 1947 Rosemary gave birth to their son William R. Olkowski. In 1972 Rosemary Married George Lehnen.

Rosemary, grew up in Rhinelander, WI attending St. Mary’s Catholic school and Rhinelander High School. After marrying Raymond, they moved to Milwaukee, where she worked in the medical field for several years. Later she moved out west, first was Washington, then to California where she met and married George Lehnen. After retirement they moved to Arkansas and in the early 1990’s moved back to Wisconsin. She loved to travel and spent many hours enjoying fishing, camping, cooking, needle work, sewing and crocheting. One her life wishes was to see the wonders the of United States and she did.

Rosemary is survived by her granddaughters Heather (Casey) Honeyager, Michigan, Holly ONeill, Minnesota, and Hope Wachendorf, Wisconsin. Nine great grandchildren, William, Christian, Matilda, Dennis, Ella, Raymund, Ryan, Kennedy and Reagan. Brother, Joseph Allen Bergeon of Washington and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Florence, Son and Daughter in law, William and Christine Olkowski. Brother and sister in law, Arthur and Ida Mae Bergeon, Sisters Carolyn Bergeon and Lorraine Buser. Her husbands Raymond Olkowski and George Lehnen, and other family members .

Memorials may be directed in Rosemary’s name to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

The Family would like to thank Crest View Nursing Home for the years of care given to Rose.