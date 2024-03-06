Deborah Jean Boettcher, age 76, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 01, 2024 at Gundersen Moundview Memorial Hospital & Clinics in Friendship, Wisconsin. She had spent the last several years fighting Lewy Body Dementia.

A celebration of life is planned for the Summer. Details to follow as plans are finalized.

Deborah was born October 04, 1947 in Stillwater, Oklahoma to Howard Stephen Whitney and Betty Jean Newlin. Deborah grew up in rural Oklahoma until age 16 while her father was a professor at Texas A&M (Go Aggies!). The family – Howard, Betty, Deborah, her twin sister, Diane (Beckley) and their younger brother, Stephen Whitney, moved to Madison, WI where Howard took a position at the University of Wisconsin (Go Badgers!). Deborah met Ronald at Madison West High School and also the Methodist Youth Group that they were both a part of. Upon high school graduation in 1965, Deborah traveled with family for some time until moving to England to be with Ronald. She married Ronald Norris Boettcher on July 3rd, 1970 at the Upper Heyford Air Force Base in Oxfordshire, England.

Upon Ron’s discharge from the military, Deborah and Ron moved to Milwaukee, WI for school and eventually a teaching position for Ronald. They adopted Carrie (Fox) in October of 1980. Deborah was a stay at home mom during Carrie’s early years but went back to college at UW-La Crosse to finish her teaching degree. She graduated December 21, 1996 and went on to teach in Necedah, WI for 15 years before retiring in 2016.

Deborah was a loyal employee wherever she worked and always put forth as much effort as needed to complete any task. Her main goal was to complete her teaching degree and accomplished that by graduating with a Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education.

Deborah enjoyed reading, especially to her daughter, Carrie, and later to the grandkids. Her other hobbies included cross stitch and knitting. She made several sweaters, scarves and mittens and hats for the grandkids, nephews and nieces. She also loved to cook and bake, one Christmas she took on the task of making a recipe/cookbook for all the women of the family. Recipes were gathered from her mom, Ron’s mom, and anybody that she could get to share their favorite recipe. Most of the cookbooks are still in use. While living in Milwaukee, Deborah was a Girl Scout Leader.

Deborah was a member of the Wisconsin Retired Educators Association and Friends of Roche-A-Cri State Park.

Memorials may be directed in Deborah’s memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

Deborah was preceded in death by: Both sets of Grandparents; Brother-in-Law, Jim (Diane) Beckley, Father – Howard S. Whitney, Mother – Betty J. Whitney, Father-in-law, Orris C Boettcher, Mother-in-Law, Norma L. Boettcher.

Survivors her Loving Husband: Ronald N. Boettcher; daughter, Carrie D. Fox (Matthew Evans); grandchildren: Shyann A. Fox, Ciara K. Fox, and Samuel J. Fox; siblings: Diane and Stephen along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.