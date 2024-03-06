Helen C. Wiora passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on March 1, 2024, at the Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon, WI. Born on November 28, 1934, in the town of Clearfield in Juneau County, WI, Helen was the loving daughter of Stanley and Catherine (Pilinski) Sowa. Her early years in the Chicago area were marked by a spirited dedication to her education, culminating in her graduation from St. Casimir Catholic High School in 1952.

Helen’s heart found its match when she married Richard T. Wiora on June 20, 1954, in Chicago, IL. Their loving partnership was blessed with four children, James, Vikki, Valerie, and Timothy, and her role as a mother was one she cherished deeply. Despite the loss of her beloved Richard in 2005, her son Jim in 2018, her grandson Nicholas in 1984, daughter-in-law Pam in 2014, son-in-law Wayne 2015 and other dear family members, Helen’s faith, resilience and grace never faltered.

She is survived by a legacy of love and family, including her daughters Vikki Larson of Verona, WI, Valerie (Craig) Johnson of New Lisbon, WI, her son Timothy (Debbie) Wiora of Madison, WI; six grandchildren, Danielle (Will) Bendt, Christopher Wiora, Brianna Larson, Benjamin Wiora, Brandon (Whitney) Larson, and Greg (Emily) Wiora; and four great-grandchildren, Audrey Daggett, Cooper Bendt, Eli Bendt, and Lena Wiora. Helen’s extended family also includes her sister-in-law Lorraine Naglich of Chicago, IL, and brother-in-law Bruce Bearwald of La Crosse, WI.

Throughout her life, Helen was an embodiment of kindness and generosity. Her career included waitressing at the Candlelight Supper club and serving multiple banking and insurance roles at the New Lisbon State Bank, Westland Savings and Loan and Royal Bank. Helen’s professional life was marked not only by her diligence and expertise but also by the warmth and care she extended to everyone she met.

Helen’s commitment to her community was unwavering. She was an active member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and St. Anne’s Altar Society in New Lisbon. Her voice uplifted many as a singer in the Chorabelles, and her leadership shone through as a past president of the New Lisbon Lioness Club. She also lent her support to the American Legion Auxiliary and was a tireless volunteer for the New Lisbon Food Pantry and local Blood Drives. Her presence was a familiar and comforting one at the New Lisbon Public School, where she volunteered her time and talents.

Beyond her formal associations, Helen enjoyed weekly mass, grabbing coffee and dessert with friends, weekly visits to the beauty shop and regular visits to the grocery store. She relaxed through the musing of Danielle O’Donnell, Lawarence Welk, Molly Polka, the Golden Girls and Perry Mason. She was known for her love of playing Bunco and Bingo. Her interest were center of activities that allowed her to engage with friends and community members.

Helen will be remembered for selflessness, her life a testament to the power of kindness and the impact of a generous spirit. Her memory will be cherished and kept alive by those who had the privilege of knowing her and experiencing her unwavering love and support.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Helen will be held on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church (408 W. River St.) in New Lisbon. A visitation for friends and family will take place on Sunday, March 10, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. Those wishing to express condolences are welcome to visit the funeral home’s website at www.harefuneralhome.com.

As we bid farewell to Helen C. Wiora, we celebrate a life lived with boundless love, profound faith, and an enduring commitment to the betterment of her community. Her legacy will continue to inspire and guide us all.

Helen’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Logan and Chris Custer APNP. Additionally, they would like to extend their gratitude to the staffs at Crest View Nursing Home and CBRF Assisted Living for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated to St. Paul’s Catholic Church (New Lisbon), the New Lisbon Food Pantry or the New Lisbon Lions Club.

Heaven just got a little louder, a little fuller, a little warmer, a little cheerier and a little brighter as our memories of her shine on through us that have known and loved her!