The public is invited to join the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston on Tuesday, March 26 at 2 pm for an afternoon of entertainment. Tom Palmer will use his talents of combining folk music and storytelling to please the ears of everyone who attends. With his warm personality and singing talent, Tom is always a crowd pleaser.

This event is free and open to the public; however, space is limited. Call 608-847-2377 to reserve your spot today. Also ask about a facility tour; apartments are now available.