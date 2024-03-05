The public is invited to provide input and share ideas about the health of the community at a series of meetings offered through a partnership of Gundersen Health System and Great Rivers United Way.

Every three years, Gundersen, GRUW and other partners collaborate to evaluate the area’s health needs in a process called the Compass Now Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). The CHNA helps inform the organizations’ 2025 Community Health Implementation Plan (CHIP), which outlines strategies to address identified community health needs.

At these stakeholder meetings, attendees will learn about the health of the community, help set community priorities and share ideas for solutions to identified areas of opportunity. We invite you to participate in these crucial meetings. It is important for us to hear from you, business leaders and members of the community.

Locally, a meeting is being held on Wednesday, April 24, 4–6 p.m., at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital, 400 Water Ave., Hillsboro. Go to form.jotform.com/240173411096146 to register.