Erwin R. Wolf, age 77, of Wild Rose, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, February 29, 2024 at Rosemore Village in Wild Rose, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. On Friday, March 8, 2024 at the Roseberry’s Funeral home in Friendship Wisconsin. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Friday at Roseberry’s Funeral home.

Erwin was born May 12, 1946 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Robert Oliver Wolf and Ruth Agnes (Koss) Wolf. He married Ellen Gaugan On April 20, 1986 in Adams County Colorado. Erwin attended numerous catholic schools around the Milwaukee area before dropping out early to join the Army at 17 years old. He was discharged 2 years later without seeing any active service time. Erwin then embarked on a journey of numerous career changes. Ranging from furniture moving, to Bar tending, to factory work, before finally finding a niche in sales. He worked as a salesman for Mitchell Carpet in Milwaukee, as well as a car salesman for Ernie Von Schledorn Chevrolet In Milwaukee. Erwin did this for a number of years until He and His wife Ellen, decided to get into the Antique business. Owning 2 Antique shops in the greater Milwaukee area, and working Antique road shows they did very well. However wishing to take their teenage Children, Brooke, and Seth, out of the dangers of the Milwaukee area they sold the shops and moved north to Adams County Wisconsin, Where Erwin worked as a truck driver and also drove for Adams county, taking Medicare patients to medical appointments. Erwin remained in Adams county the remainder of his life with the exception of the last year where he was in Wild Rose WI.

Erwin enjoyed riding motorcycles, talking on Ham Radio, attending Milwaukee Brewer games, watching the Green Bay Packers and getting over emotional about them, with his son Seth. Taking long rides in the country with his wife Ellen and Grandchildren Thomas, Joey , and Elizabeth. He loved spending time with Children Seth and Brooke, and their kids. He loved the few chances he got to spend with His son David and daughter Sarah. He loved being the boisterous life of the party and a social butterfly. He also was a regular volunteer at the toy drives at Christmas , and often played Santa Claus.

Erwin was a member of a number of Ham radio clubs, and motorcycle clubs in the Milwaukee area in the 1980s.

Erwin was preceded in death by his father, Robert; mother, Ruth; wife Ellen, brother, Mike; and granddaughter Heather.

Survivors include his sons: David, and Seth (Sandra); daughters: Brooke Best (Dean), and Sarah; grandchildren: Dominic , Aaron, David Jr, Amber, Maddie(Mealy). Thomas, Joeseph, Elizabeth (Best). Isabelle, Julius (Wolf). Alipio, Nerelys, Belizia, (Rodriguez). Aaron, Arianna ( Ladrini) Taylor Pewitt, Moon, Kenna (Campbell); great-grandchildren: Elaina (Best), Adalynn, Aliyah, Azariah (Rodriguez); niece, Toni Lynn Nofal; and nephews: Micheal and Shane Wolf.