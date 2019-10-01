Potential Medical Marijuana legislation has hit a dead end in Wisconsin.

Speaker Robin Vos made it clear the bill from Assembly Republicans will not be amended.

“My job is to get a bill that will get the support of at least 50 members of my caucus through the Assembly, and then it goes to the Senate and if they want to make changes we can do a conference committee, there are a lot of things that we can do through the process.”

A key supporter of medical cannabis says efforts to pass the bill are “pointless” absent a willingness for Vos to negotiate. Tomahawk Rep. Sen. Mary Felzkowski says she doesn’t see anything happening this session. Senate Republicans object to having state run medical marijuana dispensaries preferring that be done through the private sector.