Showing a deep commitment to student learning and the teaching profession, Lindsey Bubnich, Kindergarten teacher at Lemonweir Elementary in Tomah, achieved National Boards Certification on December 9, 2023.

National Board Certification is the most respected professional certification available in K-12 education and provides numerous benefits to teachers, students, and schools. It was designed to develop, retain, and recognize accomplished teachers and to generate ongoing improvement in schools nationwide.

When asked why she chose to pursue this certification Lindsey stated: “I chose to pursue my National Board Certification as a personal challenge to myself to become a more reflective teacher and really lean into my ‘why’ of teaching.”

“The process of working toward meeting national board standards allowed me to take a deep dive into best practice and how I could improve my teaching skills, in order to focus more on student learning versus just teaching the standards.”

“I am thankful for the reflective process and deep learning that occurred and recommend National Board Certification to anyone looking to enhance their teaching practice.” Tomah now has two National Board Certified teachers, Lindsey Bubnich and Sharon Seeley.

The Tomah School District congratulates Lindsey on her outstanding achievement.