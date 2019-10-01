A teen charged in the May 2023 death of a Reedsburg girl waiting for a school bus has pleaded Not Guilty. Kevin Green who was in Sauk County Court Thursday, is charged with Homicide by Negligent use of a vehicle in connection to the wreck that killed 13-year-old Evelyn Gurney. Prosecutors say the 18-year-old Green was allegedly texting when he didn’t notice a school bus in front of him had stopped. A criminal complaint says when Green swerved into a ditch to avoid the bus, his pickup truck hit the back of the bus before striking Gurney. The complaint also alleges that Green was travelling 63 miles per hour in a 55 zone at the time of the crash. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted.