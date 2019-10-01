Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports that early Sunday morning, November 26,

2023, at approximately 4:30 AM, the Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Dispatch Center received a

report of vandalism in the village of Readstown. Deputies responded and found recent

graffiti spray-painted on the Church of Christ building and the US Highway 14 bridge

over the Kickapoo River. A small window was also broken at the Church of Christ.

Damage was later discovered at the Town of Kickapoo and Village of Readstown

Advancement Association building, in Readstown’s Tourist Park.

At approximately 5:30 AM, deputies located two male juveniles believed responsible for

the damage on the east side of the village. The investigation continued and both

juveniles, a 13-year-old from rural Viola, WI, in Richland County and a 13-year-old from

the village of Readstown, will be referred to the Vernon County Department of Human

Services and the Richland County Health and Human Services respectively.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Vernon

County Department of Human Services, and Richland County Health and Human

Services.

If you have any information about this crime, or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at

608-637-8477. Online tips can be submitted at www.p3tips.com and callers or anyone

submitting a tip will remain anonymous