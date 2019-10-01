JUVENILES APPREHENDED FOLLOWING READSTOWN VALDALISM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports that early Sunday morning, November 26,
2023, at approximately 4:30 AM, the Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Dispatch Center received a
report of vandalism in the village of Readstown. Deputies responded and found recent
graffiti spray-painted on the Church of Christ building and the US Highway 14 bridge
over the Kickapoo River. A small window was also broken at the Church of Christ.
Damage was later discovered at the Town of Kickapoo and Village of Readstown
Advancement Association building, in Readstown’s Tourist Park.
At approximately 5:30 AM, deputies located two male juveniles believed responsible for
the damage on the east side of the village. The investigation continued and both
juveniles, a 13-year-old from rural Viola, WI, in Richland County and a 13-year-old from
the village of Readstown, will be referred to the Vernon County Department of Human
Services and the Richland County Health and Human Services respectively.
The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Vernon
County Department of Human Services, and Richland County Health and Human
Services.
If you have any information about this crime, or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at
608-637-8477. Online tips can be submitted at www.p3tips.com and callers or anyone
submitting a tip will remain anonymous
Comments are closed.