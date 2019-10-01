Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Dispatch Center

received a report of a missing person early Friday morning, November 24, 2023, at

approximately 1:30 AM, in rural Hillsboro, WI.

At approximately 1:00 AM, a 65-year-old male with a memory-related medical

condition, that would meet the criteria of a Silver Alert, had wandered away from a

residence on Pacl Lane, in the town of Greenwood, where he was visiting family for

Thanksgiving.

The deputy sheriff who arrived at the scene noted a temperature of eighteen degrees

Fahrenheit and it was unknown if the missing person’s clothing was adequate for the

weather. The Hillsboro Fire Department and Hillsboro Area Ambulance were dispatched

to the scene to assist with the search. Vernon County Emergency Management, the

Hillsboro Police Department, and the La Farge Fire Department were requested for

unmanned aerial vehicle support.

The Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 dispatchers provided much-needed support and utilized

programs such as Prepared Live, what3words, and other systems to help coordinate the

search.

At approximately 2:30 AM, the missing man was located near a staging area. He was

evaluated, refused transport, and reunited safely with his family.

Sheriff Torgerson would like to thank the quick and efficient actions of his staff at the

Sheriff’s Office, Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro Area Ambulance, Vernon County

Emergency Management, the Hillsboro Police Department, and the La Farge Fire

Department.