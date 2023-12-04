Dorothy “Dottie” Anne Krueger, age 91, was born to eternal life on November 29, 2023, at Luther Manor in Wauwatosa. Dottie is survived by her loving family, sisters Carolyn Laverne Schoff of Janesville, Wi and Dollie Kirchner (Dale) of Wauwatosa, WI, nieces and nephews Jeanie Downing, Terry Mayer, Jeff Krueger, Gypsy Hall, Valerie Hall, Debbie Mayer (Milford), Jackie Lynn Rockweiler, Daniel Nemitz, Stacy Havill, Todd Krueger, Matt Kirchner, Mark Kirchner and numerous great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Dottie, the fifth daughter of Ferdinand Krueger and Bessie (nee Miller), was born in the Town of Summit, Juneau County, Wisconsin on May 9,1932. After high school Dottie worked at the Mauston Telephone Company before venturing off with her sister Dollie to Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was employed at Norwest Bank (Wells Fargo) and retired after 47 years of service.

Her greatest joy was family, saving wedding invitations and birth, confirmation, graduation announcements over more than 70 years, buying gifts for family, helping whenever called upon and always remembering special events in their lives. She spent holidays, birthdays, Mother’s and Father’s Day with her Mom and Dad until they passed. Dottie loved Christmas, buying gifts, and presenting beautifully wrapped presents for those dear to her. She loved Hallmark Christmas Ornaments and had collected enough decorations to decorate an entire shopping mall.

Dottie loved music and in retirement joined the Norwest Choir. She volunteered at numerous “Paint-a-Thons” (painting houses for elderly homeowners) and volunteered on numerous projects. She volunteered as a Travelers Assistant for the Metropolitan Public Airport Foundation at the MSP Airport receiving recognition for exemplary service. She was an active member of Woodlake Lutheran Church, Richfield, MN.

She was preceded in death by her sisters Martha Penshorn, Clara Hall, Bernie Mayer, Ardie Streck, Helen Berndt and brothers Ray Krueger and Larry Krueger.

A memorial service and celebration of Dottie’s life will be held in the springtime in Wonewoc, WI with burial at St Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Wonewoc, WI

Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home-Wauwatosa, WI serving the family 414-774-5010 www.schmidtandbartelt.com