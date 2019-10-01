MAUSTON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association is pleased to announce Winter Conference is back in 2024 with a panel, industry insight, and networking opportunities for producers.

The upcoming conference will be held at the Lodge at Mauston on Saturday February 17, 2024. Winter Conference is open to members and non-members. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. followed by a series of speakers starting at 10:00 a.m. Those on the agenda include:

David Ruid, Supervisory Wildlife Biologist at USDA-APHIS-Wildlife Services. Ruid will provide an update on the federal listing status of wolves, current efforts to delist wolves from the Endangered Species Act, trends in wolf-livestock conflicts, and an overview of methods/techniques being used to address those conflicts.

Grazing Panel Jason Cavadini, UW-Madison Division of Extension State Grazing Specialist – Cavadini conducts research, outreach, and educational programming focused on perennial forages, livestock-integrated cropping systems, and managed-grazing for farms of all scales. Jerry Huth, Huth Polled Herefords – Huth and his commercial herd partner, Josh Scharf, will calve 170 cows on the farm in Oakfield, Wis. They utilize rotational grazing on 250 acres which also includes DNR owned land. Josh and Jerry were awarded the NCBA 2023 Region III Environmental Stewardship Award. Connor Laukant, Laukant Farms – Laukant is a farmer/grazier based out of Reedsburg Wis. For 2024, he is on track to graze around 900 acres all in southwest Wisconsin.

Jordan Lamb, Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association Legal Counsel – leading WCA’s lobbying efforts on behalf of its members, Lamb will provide an update on legislative progress at the Wisconsin Capitol as well as key topics impacting the state’s cattle industry.

Following these presentations, WCA will host its Annual Meeting with updates from National Cattlemen’s Beef Association president Todd Wilkinson. Wilkinson is a co-owner and operator of a commercial cow-calf operation in De Smet, S.D. He is also a co-owner of Redstone Feeders, a family-owned cattle feeding and finishing operation. In addition, Wilkinson has practiced law for more than 40 years, specializing in estate planning and agricultural law. WCA Committee Chairs will also provide their reports.

The event will conclude with a networking reception to honor graduates of the inaugural Beef Leadership Institute. All are welcome to attend.

The cost to participate is $40 per person or $30 for groups of 4 or more. There will be a lunch between presentations. To register, please visit www.wisconsincattlemen.com/events/winter-conference/registration.

Questions can be directed to the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association at info@wisconsincattlemen.com, or (608) 228-1457.