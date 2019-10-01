John R. Thompson, 83 of New Lisbon, passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, LaCrosse.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, February 2, 2024, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah.

A Graveside Committal Service will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2024, 11:45 AM at the New Lisbon City Cemetery.

A luncheon will be held following the graveside service at the New Lisbon Community Center, 110 Welch Prairie Rd, New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM.

Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com