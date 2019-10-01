The public is invited to spend an afternoon with the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston. The facility will host its annual BINGO game on Tuesday, February 13. This popular event celebrates Valentine’s Day in unique fashion!

The festivities will begin at 2 pm, with chances to win great prizes starting right away. When attendees arrive and sign in, they are automatically entered in a drawing for one of the door prizes to be given away at the end of the event. In addition, there will be wrapped presents awarded every time a BINGO is called. All gifts stay concealed until the end of the celebration. When the game is over, those who did not have the opportunity to receive a prize by calling ‘BINGO’ can choose from those remaining on the table. Individuals who won multiple items can also share the love by giving away their ‘extra’ prizes. Everyone leaves a winner from this festive game of BINGO!

In the past spots have filled up quickly for this event, so call 608-847-2377 to reserve your space today! You must RSVP to play.