The Royall Panther girls’ basketball team used a strong 2nd half to push by Alma-Center Lincoln 61-46 Monday night. Royall had a huge game from Marah Gruen who had 28points to go along with numerous rebounds, steals, and assists. Kasey Jones added a dozen points for the Panthers who improve to 16-1 on their season. Alma-Center Lincoln was led by Ava Cummings who finished with 18points for the Hornets who drop to 11-6 on their season. Royall hosts Bangor Thursday night in a big Scenic Bluffs Conference matchup.