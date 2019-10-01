Mile Bluff Medical Center is looking for volunteers in its nursing and rehabilitation centers. Individuals would be responsible for escorting residents to events or appointments within the medical center. Help could also come in the form of reading to or visiting with the residents, delivering mail and flowers, stocking shelves, making copies, and much more.

Mile Bluff is also looking for male volunteers to lead men’s monthly group discussions. You will have the opportunity to help bring residents together for some socializing and good conversation including topics such as sports, current events, farming, fishing, woodworking, or playing card games, etc.

If you are 14 years of age or older and would like to volunteer, visit www.milebluff.com/about-us/volunteer to apply today! For more information, call 608-562-7256.