The Royall Panther Basketball team used a strong defensive effort to blow by New Lisbon 71-24 Thursday night. The Panthers limited New Lisbon to just 8 first half points building a 33-8 lead at the break. The Panthers busted out their offense in the 2nd half to go along with strong defense to complete the route. Royall was led by Carter Uppena who finished with a game high 19points while Tyrus Wildes added 14 and Jacob Ciezyk chipped in with 13. The win improves Royall to 1-1 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference and 6-1 overall. New Lisbon drops to 0-2 and 0-6 overall on their season.