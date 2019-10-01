Mile Bluff Medical Center is inviting the community to a forum on Wednesday, January 3 from 5-7 pm at the former Mauston Shopko building. At this meet-and-greet event, Mile Bluff President and CEO, Dara Bartels, will share insights into the unique world of not-for-profit healthcare and unveil Mile Bluff’s plans for the former Shopko building.

Doors will open at 5:00 pm with the presentation beginning at 5:30 pm. The evening will conclude with a time to answer questions from the audience.