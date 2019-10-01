Mile Bluff to host Community Forum
Mile Bluff Medical Center is inviting the community to a forum on Wednesday, January 3 from 5-7 pm at the former Mauston Shopko building. At this meet-and-greet event, Mile Bluff President and CEO, Dara Bartels, will share insights into the unique world of not-for-profit healthcare and unveil Mile Bluff’s plans for the former Shopko building.
Doors will open at 5:00 pm with the presentation beginning at 5:30 pm. The evening will conclude with a time to answer questions from the audience.
This event is open to members of the general public who are 18 years and older. Seating is limited, so registration is required. Visit www.milebluff.com/community-forum or call 608-847-2735 to reserve your spot.
