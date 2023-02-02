Giving warms the heart, and there is no substitute for the lifesaving gift of blood. It is precious, it is perishable, and the need for it is vital.

Do your part to help save lives by joining the Blood Center of Wisconsin at a blood drive being held on Wednesday, February 22 and Thursday, February 23 from 9 am to 2 pm at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcomed.

You can save up to three lives in your community by donating blood. The Blood Center of Wisconsin is the sole provider of blood to the medical center, and the need for blood is critical across our state.

Make a blood donation on February 22 and 23 at Mile Bluff Medical Center and receive a limited-edition Versiti beanie, while supplies last.

Requirements for being a blood donor:

Be at least 17 years old (16-year-olds may donate with parental consent)

Weigh at least 110 pounds

You are feeling well and are in good health

Not have had hepatitis after age 11 years

Not have had any risk factors/behaviors associated with HIV/AIDS

Tips to remember the day you donate:

Eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids prior to and following your donation.

Bring along a photo ID such as a driver’s license.

Avoid strenuous physical exercise until the day following your donation.