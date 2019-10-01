Daniel W. Warren, age 63, of Adams, Wisconsin lost his hard-fought battle with cancer on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Marshfield Medical Center.

Memorial services will be 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the VFW Hall in Adams. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. A celebration of his life will also be held on July 22, 2023, at 5 O’ Clock Somewhere in Adams beginning at 1:00 p.m.



Dan was born September 21, 1959, in Friendship, Wisconsin to Stanley and Charlotte (Bandt) Warren. While still in high school, Dan went to work for his aunt Linda and uncle Wayne Kotlowski at the IGA store for a few years. Later he worked at the pallet shop, Farnum in Necedah, and drove potato truck for A & W Farms. He went to work for Ron’s Body Shop for 20 plus years until poor health caused him to retire. Dan married Deborah Collins on September 30, 1983 and to this marriage they had their two children, Danielle & Wayne. Their marriage ended in divorce but they remained close friends until her untimely death in 2017.



Dan enjoyed NASCAR, the Packers, and playing in pool leagues.



Dan was preceded in death by his father, Stanley and the love of his life, Deborah.



Survivors include his mother: Charlotte Warren; children: Danielle (Samantha) Rake & Wayne (Margaret) Warren; stepdaughter: Christina Allman; grandchildren: Wyatt (Michaela), Aden, Selene, Samantha & Kenneth; step-grandson: Ricky, great-grandson: Zander; siblings: Randy Warren, Robert Warren (Kurtis) & Susan (Kenneth) Herfel, and many nieces & nephews.



Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

