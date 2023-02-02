Winker, Marjorie Ann Scharlow, Age 84 of Necedah
Marjorie Ann Sharlow (Spielvogel) Winker, age 84, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. Internment will be held at a later date at Forest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the catholic church in Necedah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
