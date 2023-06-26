The Tomah 16 American Legion baseball team went 2-2 finishing 3rd place at the Wilton 16U Legion Tournament. Tomah opened up with a 10-2 victory over Black River Falls. Brookwood’s Braedyn Pasch picked up the win on the mound going 7IP giving up just 2runs on 5 hits while striking out 3. Pasch had a big day at the plate as well going 3×4 with a pair of RBIs. Tucker Frandsen went 2×2 with a double and an RBI for Tomah. Tomah would fall in their next to games falling to La Crescent 10-0 and then falling to G-E-T 8-7 which set up a rematch with Black River Falls for 3rd place. Tomah jumped out ahead early 4-0 and eased by BRF by a final of 8-0. Blake Haun went 2×2 with a double and an RBI and also picked up the win on the mound working a scoreless 1st inning striking out the side around a walk. Caston Gosda and Jackson Cunitz of Brookwood each had a pair of hits for Tomah Legion. Gavin Courtney also had 2 hits in the win for Tomah and Robert Shaw went 1×2 and drove in a pair of runs. Colin Ritter pitched the final 5 innings of the game giving up nothing on 5hits and striking out 6 to pick up the save.