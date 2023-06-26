William L. Galante, age 68, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023.



A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.



William was born September 4, 1954, in North Lake, Illinois to Louis and Joan (Kent) Galante.



He married Mary Jo Sorcic on September 14, 1989, in Shawano, WI. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.



Survivors include his wife: Mary Jo, son: William Galante Jr., and stepchildren: Heidi Ryan & Jason Roberts.



Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.