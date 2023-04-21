The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team blanked Adams-Friendship 7-0 Thursday evening to claim their 4th win of the season and first conference victory of the year. A 4th inning RBI single by Dalton Hoehn gave Mauston a 1-0 lead. The Golden Eagles added to it in the 5th inning with a 2 run single by Brady Baldwin to extend the lead to 3-0. Mauston was able to score 4 big insurance runs in the 6th inning thanks to an RBI Double by Dalton Hoehn and another 2 run single by Brady Baldwin. That was plenty enough offense for pitcher Brock Massey who tossed 7 shutout innings scattering 3 hits while walking just 2 and striking out 8. Mauston improves to 4-2 on the season and 1-1 in the South Central Conference. Zander Klaus pitched well for the Green Devils giving up 3 runs in 5innings while striking out 6 and walking only one batter. The Green Devils fall to 6-2 and 0-1 in the South Central Conference. Mauston will travel to Wautoma on Tuesday.

One other local baseball Scores from Thursday

Wisconsin Dells 14 Westfield 2