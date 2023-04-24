Despite a slow start the New Lisbon Rockets baseball team defeated Wonewoc-Center 13-3 Friday evening in a Scenic Bluffs Conference game. Alex Sukow had a big game for the Rockets going 2×3 with 3 RBIs in the victory. Brayen Morey also went 2×3 with 3RBI’s while Carson Friske went 3×3 with a double and an RBI. Friske also picked up the win on the mound for the Rockets. John Preuss went 2×2 for Wonewoc-Center while Hayden Verthein drove in a pair of runs for the Wolves. New Lisbon improves to 2-3 on the season and 2-3 overall.