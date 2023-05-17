The Mauston pitching duo of Brock Massey and Charlie Scott combine to no-hit the Westfield Pioneers Tuesday evening sending Mauston to their 1st outright South Central Conference championship in 12 years. Massey worked through command issues to pitch 5 2/3 hitless innings for Mauston although he walked 5 batters he struck out 10. Charlie Scott finished the final 1 1/3 giving up no hits while walking 2 and striking out 2 in route to Mauston’s 4-0 victory. Brock Massey helped his cause on the mound for going 3×4 with a double and a pair of RBIs. Westfield had a defensive highlight turning a triple play in the first inning helping keep them in the game. With the win Mauston finishes their conference season 9-1 and improves to 15-2 overall. Mauston will host Richland Center in a non-conference game on Thursday at 5pm.