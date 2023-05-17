Bonnie J Frogg, 21 years of age, from Baraboo, Wisconsin has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense.

A Trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol observed a vehicle with an equipment violation on I-90/94 near mile marker 82 WB. Upon contact with the suspect vehicle the Trooper observed signs of impairment with the driver, identified as Bonnie J. Frogg. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were conducted, and the driver was subsequently arrested for OWI 5th Offense. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine was seized.

The Trooper transported the driver to the Juneau County jail. The Wisconsin State Patrol was assisted by the Juneau County Sheriffs Office.